Brainstorming session held to discuss, find solutions to issues in South Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Over 150 delegates and representatives from 45 social, cultural and public welfare organisations across South Odisha on Sunday participated in a high-level brainstorming session organised by the Dakhina Odisha Unnayan Parishad at Shaheed Laxman Nayak Bhawan to discuss the region’s development priorities and challenges.

The meeting was chaired by Parishad president Bhrugu Baxipatra. The conclave brought together representatives from 12 sub-divisions across seven districts of south Odisha, along with retired professors, former administrative officers, researchers, legal professionals, journalists, social activists and other eminent public figures.

The discussions revolved around achieving inclusive development across South Odisha, addressing long-standing regional disparities and identifying sustainable solutions to the basic issues confronting the people.

Representatives of grassroots organisations presented their observations, policy recommendations and development proposals based on their field experience during the session.

A detailed review of a 15-point development agenda was also taken up during the meeting. Participants also resolved to prepare a comprehensive memorandum to be submitted to the state government for consideration.

The conclave unanimously decided to document the pressing developmental issues affecting the people of South Odisha and formally place them before the state government, urging time-bound action.

Representatives from organisations including Malkangiri Krushak Sangathan, People Against Polavaram Project (PAPP), Kalinga Itihas and Koraput INTACH participated in the event.

Parishad vice-president Bipin Bihari Panda also spoke.