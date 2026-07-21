DMs asked to implement revised English spellings in government work

BHUBANESWAR: The Revenue and Disaster Management department has directed district collectors to immediately implement the revised English spellings of districts, sub-divisions, tehsils, blocks and urban areas in all government work.

In a letter to all district collectors on Monday, additional chief secretary Arabinda Padhee said that the revised spellings mentioned in the state government notification should be used in all government documents, correspondence, notifications, records, websites, portals, advertisements, nameplates and other official purposes.

The collectors have been asked to submit an action taken report on the steps taken in this regard within 15 days. Similarly, commercial and private institutions have been given a period of six months to change their nameplates as per the revised spellings.

The department had issued a notification on June 22 revising the English spellings of districts, sub-divisions, tehsils, blocks and urban local bodies to bring them in line with Odia pronunciation.