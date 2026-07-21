Fire personnel rescue man stranded in Kathajodi river

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Fire and Emergency Services personnel on Sunday night rescued a 43-year-old man who was stranded on the concrete structure of an electricity tower in the midst of the swollen Kathajodi river.

The incident took place in Ganesh Ghat area. Investigation revealed the man, Sibananda Naik had gone near the shore of the river to wash his face when he was swept away in the water. He somehow managed to swim and reach the concrete structure of an electricity tower installed in the river and stood there until help arrived.

On being alerted by locals, fire services personnel reached the spot on a boat at around 10.30 pm and safely evacuated Naik. “He was given a life jacket and brought back to the shore on a boat. His health condition is stable,” said a fire officer.