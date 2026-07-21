Govt to introduce trekking in national parks and forests

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to give a push to eco-tourism and local livelihoods, the state government is set to introduce regulated trekking inside forests, wildlife sanctuaries and national parks.

PCCF (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden Prem Kumar Jha told TNIE that the project will be implemented through Ecotour Odisha and allow trekking only within designated tourism zones without compromising the ecological integrity of core and sanctuary areas.

“The proposed framework for trekking places strong emphasis on safety, environmental protection and community participation. The initiative will strengthen conservation awareness while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for forest-dependent communities with minimal disturbance to natural ecosystems,” he said.

The Forest department has started the process to empanel eligible agencies, tour operators, adventure tourism companies, organisations and community-based enterprises to operate guided trekking services on approved routes in protected forest landscapes and eco-tourism destinations.

Trekking routes will be categorised as Easy, Moderate, Tough and Specialised based on ecological sensitivity, terrain and carrying capacity. Group size, trekking timings and seasonal restrictions will also be specified in trek permits and approved by the authorities concerned.

Participants will have to remain on designated trails, avoid disturbing wildlife, maintain a minimum distance of 50 metre from animals and refrain from loud music, flash photography or feeding wildlife. Collection of plants, forest produce or other natural specimens will be prohibited and trekkers will also have to respect tribal customs and seek permission before photographing the local people. Smoking, alcohol consumption, firearms, hunting, trapping, research and commercial filming without prior approval have also been restricted.