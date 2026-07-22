58-year-old carpenter dies of electrocution in Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: A 58-year-old carpenter was reportedly electrocuted to death while working in a house at Adikandapur village under Digapahandi block of Ganjam district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Narayan Moharana, a resident of Uparasahi in Basudevpur village.

Police said Moharana was engaged in carpentry work at the residence of one Narayan Goud in Adikandapur under Siddheswar panchayat. He was reportedly using a drilling machine when he accidentally came in contact with live electricity wire. He suffered a powerful shock and was thrown several feet away.

Moharana sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Digapahandi community health centre by Goud and his neighbours. However, he was declared dead by the doctors.

On receiving information, police reached the hospital and initiated an investigation. The body was sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for postmortem and later handed over to the bereaved family.

Police said further investigation into the circumstances leading to the electrocution death is underway.