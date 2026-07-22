Odisha govt seeks report on MDM as egg prices rise

BHUBANESWAR: With egg prices skyrocketing at an all-time high of `9 each, the government has sought a report from the state nodal officer of PM POSHAN to assess if the mid-day meal (MDM) rates need to be revised.

School and Mass Education secretary N Thirumala Naik said the government will consider the issue after reviewing the report. “Appropriate measures are being taken by the government to ensure that supply of eggs to the schools remain smooth,” he said.

The state government had last revised the MDM cost earlier in 2025. It is currently paying `11.15 per meal for primary school students and `14.74 for upper primary students.

It also supplies eggs three times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays - to more than 57 lakh students under the supplementary nutrition component of PM POSHAN (MDM) scheme. Since April 1, 2025, students of classes IX and X have also been brought under the programme, expanding institutional demand.

However, the retail price of egg, which was `7 per egg till end of June, has now increased to `9, putting additional pressure on MDM budget, sources said.