BDA, BMC to set up sheds with green canopy at traffic junctions for cool relief to city commuters

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) have jointly launched a pilot project to install modern traffic and parking-cum-commuter sheds at key locations along the smart-Janpath corridor and other road stretches to improve commuter convenience and enhance the city’s urban landscape.

Officials said the project is being implemented under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) with the objective of improving air quality in cities through the active participation of all stakeholders. Unlike regular sheds, these all-weather sheds will have Flame Vine creepers over fabric canopies, which will gradually form a natural green cover.

BMC commissioner and BDA vice-chairman Chanchal Rana said this eco-friendly feature is expected to reduce heat absorption during the summer months and create a cooler, more comfortable environment for people waiting at traffic junctions or parking areas.

“The traffic shelters also include specially-designed horizontal screening panels between support columns to block direct sunlight, offering protection to commuters from harsh weather conditions during their wait at signals,” he said.

The new green traffic sheds are being developed at Rupali square and Power House square, two of the city’s busiest intersections. Additionally, four parking-cum-commuter sheds are being constructed at other selected locations along the Janpath road to cater to the needs of pedestrians, commuters and motorists.

The parking-cum-commuter sheds are also being designed to shield both commuters and parked vehicles from rain and excessive heat. Rana said they will also serve as convenient waiting spaces, particularly benefitting senior citizens, pregnant women and other vulnerable commuters.