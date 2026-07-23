KIMS doctors remove LED bulb from four-year-old’s lung

BHUBANESWAR: Doctors at Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) here gave a new lease of life to a four-year-old girl by successfully removing a small metallic LED bulb lodged deep inside her lung, without resorting to open surgery.

The case demonstrated how a combined minimally invasive technique can safely treat even complex cases, highlighting the hospital’s advanced paediatrics care capabilities. The girl child had accidentally inhaled the LED bulb, which had travelled deep into the lung.

After suffering from a persistent cough for eight days, she was brought to KIMS as attempts to remove the object at another hospital using standard scope procedures had failed. It was lodged too deep.

However, ENT surgeons at KIMS took up the challenge and successfully removed the small metallic LED bulb. The child recovered seamlessly and was able to eat normally within a few hours of the procedure. She was discharged in stable health.

The operation was conducted by a professional ENT and head neck surgery Dr Pradipt Ranjan Sahoo. KIMS founder Achyuta Samanta congratulated the medical team for successfully performing this rare and complex procedure and wished the young girl a speedy recovery.