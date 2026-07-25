Around 34 per cent of voters from Bhubaneswar to get notice for anomalies in electoral rolls

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner and district election officer for Bhubaneswar, Chanchal Rana said that around 34 per cent of voters in the capital will be issued notices for logical anomalies or remaining unmapped in the first phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

Rana told mediapersons that out of around 7.80 lakh voters in the 2025 roll, over 2.66 lakh will be served notices for anomalies or remaining unmapped. He said the process has already been initiated and around 90,350 notices have been served. Hearing has also been conducted in more than 30,600 cases. Further, more 1.74 lakh notices will be served for hearing to ensure no eligible voters are removed from the final electoral roll to be notified in September.

BMC officials said as part of the SIR, 93,166 notices will be served in Bhubaneswar Central Assembly constituency, while 93,439 notices will be served in Bhubaneswar North Assembly constituency and 80,326 notices will be served in Ekamra Bhubaneswar assembly segment.

Around 19,000 names from the newly created Bhubaneswar district have been removed in the draft electoral roll prepared by the Election Commission following the mapping process in the first phase of the SIR.