NH-55 revamp misses multiple deadlines as industrial hubs await better port link

BHUBANESWAR: The long-delayed widening and upgradation of National Highway-55, one of the state’s most important freight corridors connecting the industrial hubs of Angul, Talcher and Sambalpur with Paradip Port, has suffered further setback with key stretches now expected to be completed only by 2027.

According to information furnished by Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, only 209 km of the 355-km highway has been upgraded so far, while work is continuing on 136 km. Another 10 km, including critical stretches through Rairakhol town and Mulakani-Naugaon in Jagatsinghpur district, is yet to be taken up.

Work for the Cuttack-Angul section, the most crucial link for mineral and industrial traffic, is nearly complete at 98.9 per cent. The project had been awarded in January 2018 and was originally scheduled for completion in July 2020. It is now expected to be completed only by August 31 this year, more than six years after the original deadline.