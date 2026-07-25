Officials to take approval 21 days before travelling abroad

BHUBANESWAR: The Finance department has made it mandatory for its officers and employees, as well as those working in different directorates and subordinate offices to seek prior permission to leave headquarters at least 21 days before travelling outside the state or the country on personal grounds.

A guideline issued by the department, it said officials must obtain prior permission before leaving headquarters for personal travel outside the state or the country.

The department has taken notice that in case of travelling to outside Odisha or abroad, officers and other employees are proceeding without prior sanction of leave. They should obtain permission before 21 days or leaving station, the department specified.

The department, however, made an exception for emergency situations where officials are unable to comply with the 21-day advance notice rule.