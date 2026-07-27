Hit-and-run victim dies after another car drags him 3 km in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident, a 45-year-old man who was lying seriously injured in the middle of the road near Tamando here after his moped was hit by an unidentified vehicle, was killed moments later after another car dragged him for over 3 km in the wee hours of Sunday.
The incident occurred on the NH-16 near the Patrapada foot overbridge within Tamando police limits. The deceased was identified as Hadibandhu Mallick of Baghamari. His relative Kabi Mallick, who was riding pillion, sustained grievous injuries and is undergoing treatment in a hospital. Police said Hadibandhu was employed in a fish shop owned by Kabi.
The duo was en route to Unit-IV market to procure fish when the incident took place. As it was raining heavily, the two stopped near the Patrapada foot overbridge to take shelter. However, a speeding unidentified vehicle hit both of them and fled.
Such was the impact that Hadibandhu was thrown into the middle of the road, which was waterlogged due to incessant rains. He was, however, alive at that time but grievously injured.
Unfortunately moments later, Hadibandhu was struck again by a black car which dragged him for over 3 km till Baramunda area before escaping.
Initially, there were rumours that a headless body was recovered near Baramunda. However, Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena clarified that it was a case of accident and the deceased’s head was intact with the body.
“The PCR vehicle personnel shifted him to a hospital where his postmortem was conducted. CCTV footage is being examined to trace both the vehicles involved in hitting the victim,” said Meena.
Kabi, who also sustained serious injuries after being hit by the first vehicle, is receiving treatment at a private hospital here, said the DCP. Tamando police have registered a case and launched a detailed inquiry into the matter. The accident comes a day after a man died on being hit by a speeding truck in Gangapada area here.