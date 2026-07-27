Hit-and-run victim dies after another car drags him 3 km in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident, a 45-year-old man who was lying seriously injured in the middle of the road near Tamando here after his moped was hit by an unidentified vehicle, was killed moments later after another car dragged him for over 3 km in the wee hours of Sunday.

The incident occurred on the NH-16 near the Patrapada foot overbridge within Tamando police limits. The deceased was identified as Hadibandhu Mallick of Baghamari. His relative Kabi Mallick, who was riding pillion, sustained grievous injuries and is undergoing treatment in a hospital. Police said Hadibandhu was employed in a fish shop owned by Kabi.

The duo was en route to Unit-IV market to procure fish when the incident took place. As it was raining heavily, the two stopped near the Patrapada foot overbridge to take shelter. However, a speeding unidentified vehicle hit both of them and fled.