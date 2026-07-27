Odisha Police detain two West Bengal men for circulating fake Rs 100 notes in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Sunday detained two West Bengal natives for circulating fake currency notes in the capital city. They seized around 32 fake Rs 100 denomination notes from them.

Police said, both had come to the state for the Rath Yatra festival and had checked into a hotel here on Saturday night. In the morning, they went to a betel shop in Chili Pokhari area within Badagada police limits to buy some articles and paid a Rs 100 note. However, the owner and the locals suspected the note to be counterfeit and caught hold of one of them.

They informed the police and handed him to them. After a while, police managed to detain the other suspect too. Police seized at least 32 fake Rs 100 denomination notes from them.

Investigation revealed the accused had printed the fake notes themselves.