71 secondary and 67 primary schools to be upgraded in state this year, informs SME department

BHUBANESWAR: Around 71 secondary schools in the state will be upgraded to higher secondary level while 67 primary schools are set to gain upper primary status this year.

The SME department on Monday informed that the Centre has approved upgradation of the secondary schools into higher secondary schools under Samagra Shiksha programme for 2026-27, and sanctioned Rs 140.74 crore for the purpose. The Project Approval Board (PAB) of the Union Ministry of Education has sanctioned the funds as non-recurring financial support for infrastructure development of these schools.

The selected schools include 60 in arts and 11 in science stream. Ganjam has received the maximum number of approvals with 12 schools, followed by six in Malkangiri and five each in Balasore, Balangir and Nabarangpur.

Sources in OSEPA said the state currently has around 2,580 higher secondary schools. Upgradation of the 71 schools will increase the number to around 2,650.

The SME department has also approved upgradation of 67 primary schools into upper primary level to improve educational facilities for students in rural areas. As per the decision, around 12 schools will be upgraded in Dhenkanal district, followed by seven each in Bargarh and Jajpur and six in Nuapada district. Many schools in other districts will also be upgraded.