DHE to impart free BFSI skill training to grad and PG students

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department will soon impart skill training to graduate and postgraduate students in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector to facilitate their employment in the industry.

Official sources said the department has signed an MoU with the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSEIL) for implementation of the NSE BFSI skilling programme. It will be carried out by Talent Skillsvarsity, a banking and finance training institute.

A mutual funds certificate programme of 30 hours along with structured preparations for the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) V-A Mutual Fund Distributors Certification, a mandatory test required by SEBI to sell or distribute mutual funds in India, will be offered to students across specialised streams and courses such as BCoM, MCom, BBA, BMS, BA (Economics/Commerce) and MBA in colleges and universities.

Initially, the programme will be undertaken in 97 colleges and universities of the state. Accordingly, Higher Education joint secretary Mousumi Nayak has asked the registrars of the universities and principals of the 97 colleges to appoint nodal officers for the programme.

DHE sources said in the first phase, the government has planned to impart the BFSI skill training to students of selected educational institutions within a 100 km radius of nine key educational hubs across Odisha. They are Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Jeypore, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Rourkela and Sambalpur.