NHRC reviews safety measures for sanitation workers

BHUBANESWAR: Amid reports of death of persons engaged in hazardous work, the NHRC authorities on Monday took stock of the measures put in place in the state capital for the welfare of sanitation and core sanitation workers.

The move assumes significance in wake of the alleged death of two workers in an under-construction septic tank in BJB Nagar area of the city earlier this month.

NHRC special monitor Devendra Singh Dhapola reviewed the activities here to assess the implementation of advisory on protection of rights of the persons engaged in manual scavenging or hazardous cleaning. He also paid a visit to the Garima Griha located near Rajiv Bhawan to interact with sanitation as well as core sanitation workers engaged in sewer and septic cleaning activities in the city.

Dhapola also appreciated the efforts of the transgender self-help group (SHG) managing the cesspool operation during an interaction with the SHG members.