Crime Branch takes over probe into missing Justice AS Naidu Commission report

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime Branch on Tuesday took over the probe into alleged disappearance of Justice AS Naidu Commission report on killing of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati at Jalespeta Ashram in Kandhamal distrit in August 2008. The move followed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s direction for the CB probe into the incident.

The CID Crime Branch stated that the case has been re-registered under sections 305, 316(2), 238(c), 241 and 61(2)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

DCP Asutosh Mishra will lead the investigation, under the supervision of SP Anirudha Routray.