East Coast Railway smoothly handles 13 Lakh passengers during Puri Rath Yatra

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Puri railway station was undergoing a major renovation under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme and the city was under the grip of incessant rains all throughout Rath Yatra, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) smoothly handled a staggering average of around one lakh passengers per day as they arrived in the city for the festival.

This, despite the fact that passenger footfall in the pilgrim city during the chariot festival reportedly increased by over 6.78 per cent than last year. The railwaymen managed a crowd of over 13 lakh passengers at the Puri railway station during the course of the festival.

ECoR officials attributed the smooth movement of such large number of devotees to months of planning, detailed contingency measures and coordinated efforts of hundreds of railway employees, who kept operations running seamlessly despite the twin challenges of heavy rainfall and ongoing redevelopment.

“This advance planning, reviewed periodically at the divisional and zonal level, was what allowed the system to absorb 6.78 per cent jump in footfall over last year,” said an ECoR official.

“Coordination was the second pillar. Railway officers held continuous meetings with district administration, state police and temple authorities in the run up to the festival, ensuring that crowd flow outside the station synced with arrangements inside it,” the official added.

He said the ECoR also divided responsibilities among its workforce in a clear manner. From the ticketing staff to the Carriage and Wagon (C&W) Jack team that re-positioned the sacred chariots for Suna Besha, and the Signal and Telecommunication (S&T) personnel manning the communication network to RPF and GRP jawans, each had defined roles, reporting lines and backup personnel.