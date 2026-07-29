Editor of Sahara Times held for bid to extort Utkal University vice-chancellor

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police on Tuesday arrested the editor and owner of Sahara Times newspaper for allegedly attempting to extort money and publishing defamatory news report against the Utkal University vice-chancellor to coerce the institution into releasing its advertisements in favour of his newspaper.

The accused Susant Kumar Sahoo (41) was arrested following a complaint lodged by the media cell coordinator of Utkal University on Monday.

Police said Sahoo had allegedly approached the V-C seeking release of official advertisements in favour of his newspaper. However, after being informed that advertisements could be released only as per the prescribed procedure, he allegedly threatened that defamatory news would be published if advertisements were not issued.

Subsequently on July 23, Sahoo allegedly published a false and defamatory news report against the V-C with a malicious intent of extortion and to tarnish his reputation besides coercing the university into releasing official advertisements in his newspaper. “The accused was arrested and produced in court. Further probe is on,” police said.