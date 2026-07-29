Jyotirmayee Nayak accorded grand felicitation at her alma mater, KIIT

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Idol Season 16 winner Jyotirmayee Nayak was on Monday accorded a grand felicitation at her alma mater KIIT University for her national achievement.

She toured the KIIT and KISS campuses, interacting with students and well-wishers who congratulated her for bringing glory to Odisha and the KIIT family.

KIIT, KISS and KIMS founder Achyuta Samanta described Jyotirmayee’s victory as a historic moment for the nation, Odisha and the KIIT-KISS family. In recognition of her extraordinary achievement, Samanta announced a cash award of Rs 5 lakh for Jyotirmayee.

“Today, she has fulfilled our dream by creating history for India, Odisha and for KIIT and KISS,” he said.

Jyotirmayee thanked Samanta, her teachers, friends and the entire KIIT-KISS family for their unstinted support and encouragement throughout her journey. On the occasion, Jyotirmayee enthralled the audience with soulful performances of popular songs.