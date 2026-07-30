Bhubaneswar: Seven-year-old girl found dead in fountain soon after leaving school

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident, a seven-year-old girl died after allegedly drowning accidentally in an open water fountain on the Reserve Police Line campus, minutes after she left school on Wednesday.

The deceased was a Class II student of DM School. She was suffering from intellectual disability. As per police, the girl had gone to the school from where she went missing during the lunch break. The Reserve Police Line campus, where the incident occurred, is situated over 1 km away from the school.

On receiving the information, her parents lodged a complaint with Saheed Nagar police. Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said the child went missing from the school at around 1.20 pm. Police came to know of the matter at around 4.30 pm, he said.

“Police reached the location and launched a search operation. Additional police teams were mobilised from the headquarters to assist in tracing the missing child. All PCR vans in the area were alerted and CCTV footages from the school and surrounding areas were thoroughly examined as part of the efforts to locate her,” he added.