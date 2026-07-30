OCPL signs agreement for supply of 3 million tonne surplus coal to NTPC

BHUBANESWAR: State-owned Odisha Coal and Power Limited (OCPL) on Tuesday signed its first-ever coal supply agreement with public sector power major NTPC Ltd for the sale of 3 million tonne (MT) of surplus coal from its Manoharpur coal mine.

The pact will help OCPL monetise excess coal production while ensuring fuel security for thermal power stations. Under the one-year agreement, NTPC will source coal for its 1,320 MW Khargone Super Thermal Power Station and 1,600 MW Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station, both in Madhya Pradesh.

The agreement was signed in the presence of additional chief secretary (Energy) Vishal Dev at Lok Seva Bhawan here. The deal provides a ready market for surplus coal from OCPL’s Manoharpur mine in Sundargarh district, whose production capacity was doubled to 16 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from 8 MTPA after receiving environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in February 2024.