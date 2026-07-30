Rain to relent for now in Odisha, set to return again

BHUBANESWAR: After days of incessant downpour, rainfall activity is expected to wane across Odisha from Thursday onwards as the current weather system will move nearly westwards across Chhattisgarh and east Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours, informed director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty.

The regional met office has, however, forecast another spell of heavy and widespread rains for three days beginning Sunday. Weather models have predicted formation of a prominent upper-air cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal between July 31 and August 6. Experts said they are keeping a close watch on the weather conditions.

The deep depression, which currently lies over central parts of Chhattisgarh and adjoining north interior Odisha, triggered extremely heavy rainfall across several districts of western and northern Odisha, causing floods and waterlogging.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system battered several places in the last 24 hours. Bijepur in Bargarh district recorded the highest rainfall of 310 mm, followed by Agalpur and Salebhata in Balangir district with 260 mm each.

Similarly, Barpali and Gaisilet in Bargarh received 250 mm rains each, Dunguripali and Tarva in Sonepur district logged 240 mm each, Bhatli in Bargarh witnessed 230 mm rains, Telkoi in Keonjhar and Kantamal in Boudh 220 mm each and Chendipada in Angul 210 mm.

At least 33 places in Bargarh, Sambalpur, Balangir, Sonepur, Nuapada and Keonjhar districts witnessed very heavy rainfall activity in last 24 hours.