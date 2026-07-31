Adani plans to invest Rs 1.5 lakh crore in nuclear,thermal plants & PSP projects in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Adani Group on Thursday unveiled plans to invest Rs 1.5 lakh crore in Odisha’s clean energy sector. It has proposed a mix of nuclear, thermal and pump storage power projects aimed at strengthening the state’s long-term energy security and supporting India’s net-zero ambitions.

The proposal was presented to deputy chief minister and Energy minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo during a meeting at Kharavela Bhawan where senior executives of the conglomerate outlined a roadmap for expanding the group’s presence in the state’s power sector.

The group plans to establish two 3,000 MW nuclear power plants, a 2,400 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant, multiple pumped storage projects (PSPs) to provide reliable low emission baseload power. The company is already developing a 1.8 GW pump storage project in Nayagarh district.

The proposed investment is expected to generate over 22,000 direct and indirect jobs while significantly enhancing the state’s power generation capacity. The projects are also expected to support India’s Net Zero 2070 target, with the company citing the enabling framework provided by the SHANTI Act, 2025 for private sector participation in the nuclear energy segment.

The presentation was attended by additional chief secretary (Energy) Vishal Kumar Dev, OPTCL chairman and managing director Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, GRIDCO managing director Satyapriya Rath, senior executives of Adani Power Ltd and officials from the Energy department, OPGC, OHPC and GRIDCO.

The company’s proposal will be taken up for further discussions with the state government as project feasibility, regulatory approvals and implementation timelines are worked out, official sources said.