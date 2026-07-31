World Hepatitis Day observed in Bhubaneswar, stress laid on elimination of misinformation & stigma

BHUBANESWAR: The Kalinga Gastroenterology Foundation (KGF) in collaboration with the department of gastroenterology at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and the department of hepatology, SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack observed the 16th World Hepatitis Day here recently.

Held under the global theme ‘Hepatitis: Let’s break it down’, the event highlighted the need to eliminate social, financial and systemic barriers that hinder access to hepatitis prevention, testing and treatment.

Addressing the gathering, speakers noted that viral hepatitis affects nearly 325 million people globally, causing about 1.4 million deaths annually. In Odisha, hepatitis B contributes to nearly 20 per cent of acute hepatitis cases and around 75 per cent of primary liver cancer cases, underscoring the need for greater awareness and vaccination.

Prof YK Chawla, former director of PGI, Chandigarh, graced the occasion as the chief guest and released the event souvenir and the serial magazine ‘Syringe Bhitare Kaali’. KGF chairman Prof Dr SP Singh recalled the organisation’s pioneering role in the hepatitis awareness movement since 2001, which contributed to the global recognition of World Hepatitis Day by the WHO in 2010. KGF secretary Tuhin Kanti Ghosh presented the annual report.

The prestigious Blumberg Oration Award was conferred on hepatologist Prof Marc Ghany of NIH, Bethesda, USA, who delivered the Blumberg Oration. The KGF Sammana was presented to former police officer, actor and newsreader Krushna Chandra Samal for his contribution to hepatitis awareness.

The programme also featured prize distribution for winners of state and national hepatitis awareness art competitions and a street play promoting hepatitis prevention.