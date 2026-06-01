NHRC team reaches Bhubaneswar to probe GRP constable lynching case

BHUBANESWAR: An NHRC team will arrive in Bhubaneswar on Monday to probe the lynching of GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain (32) at Balianta on May 7.

The NHRC team comprising two officials Rajendra Singh and Avinash Kumar will conduct the spot inquiry and examine all persons concerned in connection with the case between Monday and Friday.

Sources said the Commission has already intimated the district magistrate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissioner and SP, Railway Cuttack about its visit to the capital city. The two officials are expected to examine family members of Soumya, the two young women who levelled molestation allegations against him, his friend Om Prakash Rout, eyewitnesses, people who recorded the videos of the crime and others. The officials are likely to question them at government guesthouse here.

Sources said the NHRC team may also hold discussions with police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh, DCP Jagmohan Meena, Balianta IIC, GRP SP, investigating officers of the case, police personnel present on the spot during the incident and doctors of Capital Hospital where Soumya’s postmortem was conducted. The NHRC team has requested the authorities to provide them a language translator and one typist for recording the statements of the above persons.