Massive fire erupts at fish market in Cuttack, Rs 40 lakh worth property destroyed

CUTTACK: Property worth over Rs 40 lakh was gutted after a major fire broke out at the fish market near Press Chhak in Cuttack in the wee hours of Monday.

A branch of the Bank of India (BOI) located in a G+2 building adjacent to the fish market also suffered extensive damage as the blaze spread to it. Such was the intensity of the flames that it took seven firefighting vehicles almost nine hours to extinguish the blaze. However, no injury or casualty was reported in the incident.

As per reports, the fish market comprised 34 shops including 17 thatched and 15 asbestos units. The blaze erupted at around 2 am and quickly spread to the adjacent G+2 building which housed a paint shop on the ground floor, the BOI branch office on the first floor and a store room on the second.

Fire Services officials suspect the chemicals stored inside the paint shop added fuel to the blaze. Also, lack of access to the roof made firefighting operations more challenging. This apart, the affected building had a single access route which combined with dense smoke and the intense heat from the flames made it difficult for the firefighters to enter certain sections of the building to contain the blaze.