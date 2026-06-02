NGT lens on waste processing units in Bhubaneswar's residential zone

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), East Zone bench, has ordered an inquiry into allegations of serious environmental and planning violations in the operation of two micro compost centres (MCCs) and a material recovery facility (MRF) inside a residential locality in Bhubaneswar.

A 71-year-old resident of Kapilaprasad Housing Board Colony in Bhubaneswar has approached the NGT with the matter. Taking note of the grievance, the bench of Judicial Member Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member Ishwar Singh observed that the petition raised substantial questions relating to environment under laws listed in Schedule I of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.

“However, we are of the considered view that the allegations made in the petition require physical verification of the factual position by a Joint Committee comprising the representatives of the concerned state authorities,” the bench said.

The petitioner Rajkishore Swain alleged that the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation established and operationalised the waste processing units on government Gochar land without following the prescribed siting criteria under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and without obtaining mandatory authorisation from the State Pollution Control Board.

The NGT constituted a joint committee comprising representatives of the member secretary, OSPCB and the Khurda district magistrate. The committee has been directed to examine the complaints, associate the petitioner and project proponents during the inquiry, verify facts on site and initiate remedial measures if any environmental violations are found. It has been directed to submit its report within three months.