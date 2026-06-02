Odisha HC slams probe delay, asks Vigilance dept to submit final report in eight weeks

CUTTACK: Expressing concern over years of inaction in a corruption case pending since 2015, the Orissa High Court has directed the Vigilance department to submit its final report within eight weeks.

A single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi observed that prolonged investigative delays undermine both the rights of the accused and public confidence in the criminal justice system.

Justice Panigrahi issued the direction while dismissing a petition filed by a tehsildar and an amin of Barang tehsil seeking quashing of criminal proceedings arising from a Vigilance trap case registered against them in September 2015.

The case was registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act on allegations that the two officials had demanded Rs 4 lakh as illegal gratification, with Rs 50,000 sought as the first instalment. Vigilance officials laid a trap after receiving the complaint. Investigators alleged that the complainant handed over Rs 50,000 to the amin on the instructions of the tehsildar. However, the tainted money could not be recovered during the operation.

Following investigation, the Vigilance officers submitted a final report in December 2016, concluding that no prima facie case was made out due to the non-recovery of the bribe amount and lack of corroboration from an overhearing witness.

The Special Judge (Vigilance), Bhubaneswar, declined to accept the report in December 2017 and instead ordered further investigation. Despite repeated directions from the trial court thereafter, the investigation remained inconclusive for several years, with no final form being submitted.