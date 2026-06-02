Odisha police system in complete breakdown: Activists

BHUBANESWAR: The back-to-back custodial torture incidents in the last one month has raised serious questions on the functioning of the Odisha Police and degrading law enforcement machinery in the state.

In the latest such incident, a 32-year-old daily wage labourer died after allegedly being tortured in police custody in Ganjam district on Sunday night. He had been picked up by the cops for allegedly attacking a police team that had gone to a stone quarry for a raid recently.

This was the third such incident in the last one month. On May 21, another 32-year-old man was allegedly subjected to third-degree torture at Barang police station after being detained over recovery of a half-buried body of a woman from the Kathajodi riverbed, which was suspected to be his missing wife. He is currently under treatment in a hospital.

Similarly on May 25, a mother-son duo was allegedly subjected to custodial torture at the Talchua Marine police station in Kendrapara district after they had been called for questioning over a family dispute.

The string of incidents have raised concern among human rights activists who have termed these as an assault to human dignity and a violation of the constitutional right to life.

Rights activist Pradip Pradhan attributed such cases to systemic failures, rendering the police administration in complete chaos. “These days, police officers presume that they are immune to accountability. For an instance, Talchua Marine IIC Sandhyarani Jena, who was suspended for subjecting a mother-son duo to custodial torture, had faced similar action for assaulting a youth at Patna police station in Keonjhar district during Covid lockdown in 2020,” he said. Pradhan pointed out that police officers currently seem to believe that they can get away even after using excessive force.