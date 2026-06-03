Dedicated trauma care eludes child accident victims at Sishu Bhawan in Odisha

CUTTACK: Despite significant development and upgradation of infrastructure at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (SVPPGIP), popularly known as Sishu Bhawan, the premier government-run paediatric hospital in the state continues to function without a dedicated trauma care facility.

As a result, paediatric accident victims are unable to get treated at the hospital. Forget the critically injured, even those with minor injuries are often referred to the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCB MCH).

According to sources, more than 50 paediatric trauma patients, including the ones requiring emergency medical attention, are turned away from the hospital every day. Parents bringing injured children to Sishu Bhawan in the hope of receiving specialised paediatric care are compelled to seek treatment either at SCB MCH or other private hospitals.

Rabindra Pandey, a resident of Mahanadi Vihar, recounted his experience. “My four-year-old son tripped over a stone and sustained an injury to his lip. When I took him to Sishu Bhawan, doctors advised me to go to SCB. I had to take him to a private hospital for immediate treatment,” he said.

The hospital has undergone considerable expansion following the commissioning of the G+6 Multi Utility Hospital Complex. The bed strength has increased from 200 to 846, while a casualty unit has been opened under the medicine department. The surgery department has also expanded its capacity from 40 to 60 beds with the addition of three modular operation theatres (OTs).

However, a trauma care facility is not available despite the infrastructure development. The hospital is currently functioning with 37 doctors and around 200 nursing staff while posts of 72 doctors and 556 paramedical and ancillary staff created as part of the expansion are yet to be filled. Sources said, it is not possible to open a trauma care unit at Sishu Bhawan due to unavailability of orthopaedic doctors and neurosurgeons.

Sishu Bhawan superintendent Prof Dr Pravakar Mishra, however, said steps would be taken to open a trauma care unit after the appointment of doctors and nursing personnel.