Dy CM Pravati Parida announces increase in nutritional support for underweight kids

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Tuesday announced an increase in nutritional support for severely underweight children and breakfast allocation for anganwadi pre-school children.

Parida said the daily cost of supplementary nutrition provided to severely underweight children aged between six months and six years has been increased from Rs 8 to Rs 12. In addition, Rs 6 per child per day is being provided under the Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pushti Yojana. As a result, the cost of supplementary nutrition provided to underweight children of this age group will be Rs 18 per day, she said.

Parida said around 35,000 severely underweight children will directly benefit from this enhancement. The state government will bear an additional annual expenditure of approximately Rs 10.7 crore for the initiative.