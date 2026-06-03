Ganjam custodial death: NHRC calls for report from district collector, SP

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday sought an action taken report (ATR) from the Ganjam district collector and the superintendent of police (SP) over the death of 32-year-old daily wage labourer Sushant Sahu allegedly after being released from detention at Kabisuryanagar police station.

The Commission has sought a detailed report covering all aspects leading to Sahu’s death including time, place and reason for his arrest, within three weeks. Besides, it has also sought a copy of the FIR registered against the deceased, seizure and recovery memo, medicolegal certificate, site plan of scene of occurrence giving all the details, and final cause of death based on FSL report. The national human rights body also asked the authorities concerned to explain as to why the case was not reported to it within 24 hours. The Commission will also take up the matter with the Odisha State Human Rights Commission to inquire whether they have taken cognisance of the case, and if so, the date of cognisance to be obtained.

Meanwhile, the BJD demanded that murder charges be registered against all police personnel involved in the incident. Addressing a media conference here, senior general secretary of the party Bhrugu Baxipatra alleged that despite more than two days having passed since the incident took place, no FIR has been registered against the police officers involved. “Instead, the state government has remained silent after merely suspending and transferring a few personnel,” he added.

Baxipatra further demanded that the government provide adequate compensation to Sahu’s family along with long-term social security support. “The government should make all facts related to the incident public and remove any doubts from the minds of the people,” he added.