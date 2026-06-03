Nigerian national’s acquittal set aside in Cuttack, fresh trial ordered

CUTTACK: A sessions court in Cuttack has set aside the acquittal of a Nigerian national accused of duping a Cuttack woman of Rs 28.67 lakh in an online fraud case, and ordered a fresh hearing after finding serious procedural lapses in the trial.

Second Additional Sessions Judge Priyaranjan Mishra quashed the acquittal while considering separate appeals filed by complainant Solanshree Mohanty and the state government against the January 29, 2026 order passed by the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Cuttack.

The accused, 37-year-old Orajaka Patrick Chizoram, was arrested by the State CID-Crime Branch from New Delhi on December 15, 2022. He was accused of allegedly cheating Solanshree of Cuttack by posing online as a gynaecologist based in the Netherlands and inducing her to transfer Rs 28.67 lakh. He has remained in custody since his arrest and is presently detained at the State Holding Centre in Athagarh.

While examining the trial court records, the sessions court noted that the prosecution had sought time to examine key witnesses, including two seizure witnesses, the scientific officer and the investigating officer. Their testimonies were considered crucial for proving the prosecution’s case.