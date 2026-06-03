Odisha government hikes bus fares for 2nd time in a month

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday increased bus fares for all categories in view of the recent hike in diesel and petrol prices. This is the second hike in bus fares in the last one month.

Issuing an order in this connection, the office of the Transport Commissioner said the fare for ordinary passenger buses has been increased to 92 paise per kilometre from the earlier rate of 90 paise. Similarly, the fare for express buses has been hiked to 96 paise from 94 paise per kilometre.

The fare for deluxe buses has been revised from Rs 1.31 to Rs 1.35 per kilometre, while in the AC deluxe category, the fare has been increased to Rs 1.63 per kilometre instead of the previous Rs 1.59. Similarly, in the super deluxe category, the fare has been enhanced by six paise per km, from Rs 2.47 paise to Rs 2.53 paise per km.

The order said the bus fare had to be increased as the price of petrol and diesel have been hiked by Rs 4.81 per litre during the last one month. The prices were hiked for stage carriages other than town buses plying within Odisha and revised fares will be applicable with immediate effect, it added.