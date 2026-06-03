Smart surveillance to be introduced in registration offices: Minister Suresh Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari on Tuesday said a smart surveillance system using CCTV cameras will be introduced in registration offices to check corruption in land transactions and keep it free from middlemen.

The minister presided over a high-level review meeting on the surveillance system under the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The meeting discussed in detail the implementation of a smart surveillance system through advanced CCTV cameras in all registration offices across Odisha, along with its operation and maintenance.

Pujari said that the possibility of corruption in registration offices largely arises due to the activities of middlemen who frequently visit these offices without any official purpose, unlike officers and staff. The surveillance system will be introduced to identify such middlemen. The system will be further strengthened through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance its effectiveness in identifying and tracking such persons, who will also face appropriate penalties, he added.

The minister reiterated that the land transaction and registration process would be kept completely free from the influence of middlemen and corruption would not be tolerated under any circumstances. Ensuring a transparent, corruption-free and accountable revenue administration remains a top priority of the government and efforts will begin with making the registration system free from middlemen, he added.

Besides, the minister said the smart surveillance system will be extended to all revenue department offices, including tehsil and revenue inspector offices in phases. The system will monitor the attendance and working hours of officers and staff and also facilitate tracking during field visits, he said and added periodic monitoring of the system will be carried out at the state headquarters under the supervision of the minister and the additional chief secretary of the department.