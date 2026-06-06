BDA razes over 350 illegal houses for Left Parallel Road in three days

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has demolished over 350 houses in Chunukoli slum of the city near OERC square in the past three days, to pave way for the left parallel road (LPR).

BDA officials said their enforcement squad on Friday demolished 101 houses and other unauthorised constructions on government land as per the requirement of the R&B authorities. A total 354 houses were demolished in the last three days between Wednesday and Friday, clearing approximately 4 acres of government land, they said.

Officials said adequate police force was present during the eviction drive to maintain law and order. They said around 20 to 30 more houses, constructed on encroached land, will be demolished on Saturday, to clear the entire land patch.

An official from the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said though the number of houses demolished was over 350, the actual number of beneficiaries identified during the eviction is around 219. The 13-km-long project connecting CRP Square with Nandankanan had been moving at a snail’s pace for nearly a decade owing to hurdles in land acquisition.