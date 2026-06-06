BMC to create 10 more Miyawaki forests, plant 60k trees this year

BHUBANESWAR: Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said that Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will develop 10 new Miyawaki forests across the state capital during the 2026-27 financial year, with a target of planting 60,000 trees during the ensuing monsoon season.

After planting saplings for a Miyawaki forest at Hatiashuni on the occasion of World Environment Day, the minister said that over the past two years, more than 75,000 trees have been planted at 15 locations in and around the city using the Miyawaki method, many of which have now matured into dense urban forests with trees exceeding 10 feet high.

He said Miyawaki plantations are being expanded at several locations, including urban forests, APJ School ground at Ghatikia, Nayapalli Haja area, Kalinga Nagar K-6 and near Kalinga Studio, as part of efforts to make Bhubaneswar greener, cleaner and more environmentally sustainable. The programme is being implemented in collaboration with the city and Chandaka forest divisions.