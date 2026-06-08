Biggest thunderstorm since Cyclone Fani batters Bhubaneswar; 5,000 trees damaged

BHUBANESWAR: The nor’wester thunderstorm that wrecked havoc in the state capital on Saturday evening is being claimed to be the biggest storm that the city has experienced after Cyclone Fani in 2019.

Despite lasting for just half-an-hour, the storm uprooted over 100 trees while damaging 5,000 others apart from causing power outage in many parts of the city for several hours.

BMC additional commissioner Kailash Chandra Das said at least 40 to 50 per cent of large trees along roads suffered some form of damage. “This was probably the biggest storm the city has experienced after Cyclone Fani. Though the thunderstorm lasted for about an hour, the damage caused to the city’s green cover was extensive,” he said.

According to BMC’s preliminary assessment, around 5,000 trees were damaged, while two to three per cent of them were uprooted. Among the worst-affected stretches include the National Highway corridor, particularly in the Vani Vihar, Acharya Vihar and Jayadev Vihar roads.

“At least 10 major roads, including Tankapani road and the Jayadev Vihar-Kalinga Stadium road, remained blocked for several hours due to fallen trees and debris,” Das said.

He said the scale of the damage could be gauged from the fact that 10 Hyvas, 12 tippers and 25 light commercial vehicles (LCVs) were deployed in multiple shifts to clear the green waste. In many areas, the LCVs had to make five to six trips to transport the debris.