Storm exposes weak links in Bhubaneswar's energy infrastructure as residents struggle with outage

BHUBANESWAR: Thousands of residents of central part of the capital city endured prolonged power outage up to 16 hours or more following Saturday’s nor’wester, exposing glaring weaknesses in the power distribution network and raising serious concerns about Tata Power’s ability to handle larger disasters.

While the thunderstorm was intense, uprooting trees, damaging electric poles and snapping transmission lines, residents questioned why restoration efforts took so long despite a limited number of affected localities. The failure ran contrary to the government and Tata Power’s repeated claims of establishing resilient power infrastructure in the state capital.

Among the worst-hit areas were Nayapalli, Jayadev Vihar, Acharya Vihar and Saheed Nagar, where many households remained without electricity through the night into Sunday morning. The outages came during a period of intense heat and humidity, leaving families, senior citizens and children struggling without fans, air conditioners and drinking water supply in many households.

“We spent the entire night without power. There was no information on when supply will be restored. The heat was unbearable,” said a resident of Nayapalli.

Emergency teams from Odisha Fire Services and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) joined hands with Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) to clear uprooted trees and restore damaged infrastructure. Despite the deployment of multiple teams, restoration remained slow in several pockets.