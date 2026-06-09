Odisha govt to set up hostel for 4,000 women workers at Kalibeti industrial estate

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet on Monday gave approval for the development of women workers’ hostel at Kalibeti industrial area of Khurda district for secure and well-equipped accommodation of female workers of textiles and apparel industries. The hostel would be constructed at a cost of Rs 210.36 crore.

The project will be funded by Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) and executed by IDCO. It will be completed within 24 months from the date of its launch.

Chief secretary Anu Garg told mediapersons that Kalibeti Industrial Estate hosts textiles and apparel giants like MAS Holdings, EPIC and Indian Stitches. The mega textiles and apparel units are expected to generate more than 20,000 jobs within the next few years.

Given that women constitute 60 to 70 per cent of the workforce in textiles and apparel industry, the demand for accommodation for them has become priority area of the government. Garg said the hostel will cater to 4,000 women workers and ensure safety, productive environment, cost saving and less less travel time to work.

Besides, in a major decision to provide relief to beneficiaries of economically-weaker sections of society under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0, the cabinet approved a proposal to bring down the stamp duty and registration fee for affordable housing units meant for EWS to below 1 pc, ranging from 0.6 pc to 0.7 pc depending on gender of the owner. The revised fees will be one-tenth of the existing rates.