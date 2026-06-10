Belghar elephant carcass burial case: Suspended ACF reinstated

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday revoked the suspension of assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Suryakant Behera, who had faced the action in January this year in connection with dismembering and burying an elephant carcass at Belghar under Baliguda forest division of Kandhamal district.

Behera has now been posted as ACF (enforcement) in the office of regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF), Bhubaneswar circle.

Issuing an order to this effect, the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department stated that Behera has been reinstated in service pending finalisation of disciplinary proceedings against him in connection with the case.

Behera had been placed under suspension on January 31 this year on the basis of reports received by the government from the joint task force (JTF) as well as Baliguda forest division and Berhampur circle.

An elephant had reportedly died of electrocution in Jhiripani section of Belghar range under Baliguda forest division on January 5. However, almost two weeks later, it emerged that the carcass of the jumbo was chopped into 32 pieces, shifted twice and buried in neighbouring Kalahandi district to destroy evidence. Subsequent investigation led to recovery of skeletal remains of the elephant from both Kantesir and Jhiripani forest areas of Kalahandi and Kandhamal.

Behera, who faced inquiry, was accused of suppressing information regarding burial of the jumbo carcass, and subsequently placed under suspension. The Forest department had also suspended Binay Bisi, deputy ranger and in-charge ranger of Belghar, for allegedly suppressing facts and tampering with evidence. He is also accused of shifting the chopped carcass first to Kadapana nursery near Belghar and then to Kantesir village under Kesinga range of Kalahandi (north) division.