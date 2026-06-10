Notice to 35 hospitals for failure to submit fire NOC

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has issued notice to 35 hospitals for failing to submit renewed fire safety certificates following their expiry.

The State Health Assurance Society (SHAS), under the Health and Family Welfare (HWF) department, issued a letter to the hospitals concerned in this regard on June 8. It has directed them to submit the renewed fire safety certificates within five days, further warning that non-submission would lead to suspension of their healthcare facilities.

The Society stated that though fire safety certificates of these 35 hospitals empanelled under AB-PMJAY and GAGY have lapsed, the renewed certificates are yet to be submitted by them.

“The certificate is required to be submitted within five days, failing which your hospital will be liable for suspension due to non-submission of mandatory documents, constituting a deviation from the terms and conditions of AB PMJAY-GJAY,” the Society warned.

The list of hospitals includes AIIMS, Apollo, Sparsh Hospitals, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital and Kar Vision in Khurda; ASG, Swastik, Blue Line and others in Cuttack and a few hospitals in Angul, Balasore, Puri, Ganjam, Rayagada and Sambalpur.