Odisha monsoon wait to be longer, arrival likely during Raja festival

BHUBANESWAR: The wait for the monsoon might get a little longer as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the rain-bearing weather system will arrive in the state after another four to five days.

As per the national weather body, conditions are favourable for further advancement of the southwest monsoon in some parts of Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha during next four to five days. Weather experts said the monsoon is expected to touch Odisha anytime between June 12 and 15, just around Raja festival.

As it is, the current weather scenario in Odisha is swinging between extremes, with the day beginning with over 40 degree Celsius in parts of the state along with intense heat and humidity, and dropping sharply with rain, thundershowers and hailstorm by evening.

Parts of the state are enduring a punishing pre-monsoon intense heat combined with high humidity levels with temperatures hovering consistently over 40 degree C.

On Tuesday, seven places in the state recorded 40 degree C or more. Jharsuguda was the hottest at 41.6 degree C, above normal by 1.9 degree C, Balangir 41.4 degree C (+1.6 degree C), Boudh 41.2 degree C, Bargarh 40.6 degree C, Sambalpur 40.4 degree C (+0.3 degree C) and Talcher and Hirakud 40 degree C each.

Meanwhile, Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 38.6 degree C and 37.4 degree C respectively on the day. The state capital and neighbouring Cuttack’s temperature was above normal by 1.8 degree C and 0.7 degree C respectively during the period.

The regional met office has forecast hot and humid weather at a few places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh districts for the next two days.