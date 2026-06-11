Empty train rake comes dangerously close to another at Bhubaneswar station, major mishap averted

BHUBANESWAR: A major mishap was averted when an empty goods train rake came into close proximity with another train at Bhubaneswar railway station on Thursday.

The two empty rakes were reportedly on a collision course but stopped at the last moment, averting a major incident. No injuries were reported.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR), in a statement, said a shunting operation involving an empty rake was being carried out, and it was being moved for scheduled maintenance activities.

"During the slow speed shunting movement, the empty rake came into close proximity with another stationary empty rake. Both rakes were empty at the time of the incident," it said.

ECoR further said that no casualty, injury or disruption to train services was reported due to the incident.

Railway officials and technical staff promptly attended the site and took the necessary measures to secure the rolling stock and assess the situation.

"Train operations on the main line and passenger services remain unaffected," it added.