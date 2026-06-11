Senior IPS officers assigned 17 districts for inspection; Twin City, Ganjam not covered

BHUBANESWAR: After a gap of about seven years, Odisha Police has resumed district inspection by senior officers by assigning 17 police districts to 15 officers in the rank of ADGs and IGs.

The officers tasked with the inspection duty include Crime Branch DG Vinaytosh Mishra (Balasore and Bhadrak), ADG Anti-Naxal Operations Sanjeeb Panda (Koraput and Rayagada), ADG Railways and Coastal Security Arun Bothra (Angul), ADG Law and Order Sanjay Kumar (Sambalpur), ADG SAP Rajesh Kumar (Nayagarh), ADG HRPC Yatindra Koyal (Kalahandi), IG Training BPSPA Anup Kumar Sahoo (Puri) and IG STF Sarthak Sarangi (Kendrapara).

However, no senior officer has been assigned the inspection task of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack UPDs which come under the jurisdiction of Commissionerate Police.

The police headquarters has also not assigned any senior officer for annual inspection of Ganjam and Berhampur police districts which have witnessed an alarming rise in violent crimes in recent months.

The exercise was last carried out in the state in 2019. The deteriorating law and order situation which has given the Odisha government a challenging time appears to have prompted resumption of the exercise. While day-to-day supervision of police districts is carried out by range DIGs/IGs, the annual inspection of a police district will be done by a designated senior officer who would assess crime scenario, staff efficiency, infrastructure and custodial conditions to ensure operational accountability and improve public safety.

According to the State Police Headquarters, 15 senior officers in the ranks of DGP, ADG and IG have been tasked to inspect 17 police districts. The senior officers will also evaluate capability of district forces to handle law and order duties on a regular basis, LWE situation, major crimes, case clearance rates, pendency of investigations and the handling of complaints.