Snana Purnima: 72 platoons force to oversee law and order at Shree Jagannath Temple

BHUBANESWAR: Around 72 platoons of police force will be deployed to maintain law and order during Deba Snana Purnima at Shree Jagannath Temple on June 29.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the State Police Headquarters in Cuttack on Wednesday, DGP YB Khurania stressed on ensuring proper crowd management, maintenance of traffic regulations and security arrangements in Puri which is expected to witness a large gathering of devotees during Snana Purnima.

About six SP/commandants, 17 additional SPs, 42 DSPs, 94 inspectors, 352 SIs/ASIs, 53 havildars and 428 constables will also be mobilised at the pilgrim town during the festival. Special and robust barricading arrangements have been made for devotees to ensure they have a smooth darshan after the bathing ceremony of the Trinity.

To strengthen security during the festival, advanced CCTV cameras will be installed inside the temple, around its periphery and at all barricading points. Special crack teams will remain on standby to respond to emergencies.

An anti-snatching squad will also be deployed to prevent incidents of pick-pocketing and chain snatching, along with a striking force to swiftly handle any untoward incident.

Director Intelligence, RP Koche, ADG Law and Order, Sanjay Kumar, ADG Modernisation, SK Priyadarsi, ADG Railways, Arun Bothra, IG Central Range, Satyajit Naik, Puri SP, Prateek Singh and others attended the meeting.

In a related development, an extensive field assessment was conducted in Puri on the day under the supervision of the ADG, Modernisation to finalise a comprehensive and foolproof RACI (responsible, accountable, consulted and informed) matrix for the upcoming Rath Yatra.