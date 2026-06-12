BMC eyes to create herd immunity in Bhubaneswar’s stray dogs against rabies by 2028

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set a target to create herd immunity among the city’s stray dog population against rabies by 2028.

BMC officials said the ongoing dog vaccination drive, taken up in the city in collaboration with Mission Rabies, the College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry under OUAT and ASRA in March covered all 67 municipal wards within 73 days.

Of the total estimated stray dog population of 47,126 in the city, around 35,395 have been vaccinated, achieving 75 per cent coverage based on the stray dog census. Post-vaccination surveys conducted through the World Veterinary Service (WVS) mobile application recorded an aggregate vaccination coverage of approximately 72 per cent.

Teams used humane dog-catching techniques, including hand-catching for friendly dogs and net-catching for difficult-to-handle ones.

Vaccinated dogs were administered injectable inactivated cell-culture anti-rabies vaccine, marked with non-toxic biomarkers and released at the same location. Real-time monitoring and data collection were carried out through the WVS mobile application, while vaccination coverage was assessed against ward-wise stray dog census figures and independently verified through post-vaccination surveys.

As part of the next phase, BMC will undertake sero-surveillance by collecting blood samples from vaccinated dogs to evaluate antibody titer levels. The samples will be tested at the Rabies Diagnostic Laboratory of the Veterinary College in Bengaluru.