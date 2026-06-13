BMC deploys 8 fully-equipped RATs to tackle flooding in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed eight rapid action teams (RATs) to tackle urban flooding and ensure quick drainage of rainwater as the south-west monsoon made its onset in the state on Friday.

Equipped with tools and machinery, the teams will remain on round-the-clock standby to respond immediately to waterlogging and other rain-related emergencies across the city, said municipal commissioner Chanchal Rana.

Rana said BMC currently maintains around 360 km of major R&B drains and 1,300 km of secondary drains for storm water disposal. To streamline monsoon preparedness and ensure uninterrupted drainage, the major drain network has been divided into eight zones. Agencies have been engaged for systematic cleaning, desilting and maintenance of these drains. “The civic body is putting in place all necessary arrangements for effective storm water management this monsoon,” Rana said.

Additional commissioner Kailash Chandra Das said dedicated vehicles, portable pumps, drain-cleaning equipment and tree-cutting machinery have been provided to the teams.

Each rapid action team will comprise four trained personnel equipped with complete safety gear. The teams have been provided with portable pump sets, mechanical jetting machines, concrete breakers, forks and other handheld tools, along with dedicated vehicles and logistical support for emergency deployment.

According to BMC, the teams will remain operational 24x7 and be mobilised immediately in waterlogging-prone and sensitive areas to carry out drainage and restoration work.