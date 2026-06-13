Monsoon is here but cleaning of Bhubaneswar drains drags feet

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the southwest monsoon has set in, the pace of desiltation of major drainage channels across the state capital has emerged as a cause for concern.

Bhubaneswar has 10 major natural drains and three primary storm-water channels with a combined length of around 70 km. These drains play a crucial role in protecting the city from flooding during heavy rainfall. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) had earlier assured that desiltation, repair works and other preventive measures would be completed before the onset of the monsoon.

While the civic body claims to have completed the tendering process before the start of the new financial year, desiltation work on several natural drains began late. In the case of Drain no 4, the work is yet to commence, raising fears of waterlogging during the rainy season.

Residents of Jayadev Vihar, Bomikhal and other low-lying areas alleged that desiltation work has not started in their localities. “Drain no 4 is one of the city’s major natural storm-water channels, flowing from Ekamra Kanan to the Gangua nullah. It plays a critical role in preventing waterlogging in Jayadev Vihar, Acharya Vihar and Bhoi Nagar. The delay in desiltation has increased the risk of flooding in these areas,” said a resident of Jayadev Vihar.

Sources said work on the 9.2-km-long drain was delayed due to a hold-up in awarding the contract despite the tender having been finalised earlier. Ward 26 corporator Bharati Singh said the work order for Drain no 4 was issued only two days ago and the desiltation would be taken up shortly.

Ward 52 corporator Sridhar Behera said desiltation of Drain no 7, which passes through Ganga Nagar and Bhimtangi before draining into the Gangua, started about 20 days ago and is yet to be completed.